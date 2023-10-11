Goa: Leopard Trapped In Snare At Mangueshi Found Dead

The leopard caught in the snare trap | The Goan Network

PONDA: A leopard was found dead after being trapped in a snare in a roadside horticultural farm at Shimepaine-Mangueshi on Tuesday morning.

Locals reported the matter to the Forest Department officials and a team led by Forest Officer Deepak Tandel conducted the panchanama

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

According to locals, the leopard had caused alarm in the area after reportedly killing a number of pet dogs. The leopard was active in the area for the past few days and had even chased a two-wheeler rider on the Kundaim-Madkai road.

Locals suspect that snares have been set up by poachers and the leopard may have gotten trapped in the process.

Forest officers are investigating the matter since in a similar incident that took place last year, another leopard had died after getting trapped in a snare.

