Goa: Bail Denied In Attempted Murder Case Pending Victim's Dying Declaration

Panaji: Considering that a 42-year-old victim of attempted murder remains in critical condition with police awaiting permission to record his dying declaration, the North Goa District & Sessions Court has dismissed the bail application of accused Darshan Rama Bhisaji.

Darshan is charged with assaulting Gauresh Bhisaji with a metal rod on his head that led to bleeding and serious injuries, last month.

Despite Darshan’s claim that Gauresh has been discharged, during the hearing of his bail application, the case papers indicated the victim was not fit to give a statement.

The Court was informed that the victim’s condition is critical and a request to the sub-divisional magistrate for a dying declaration is pending.

“Several attempts to record the victim's statement have failed due to his severe condition,” reads the submission.

Argument Given By Mandrem Police

The Mandrem police, while opposing the bail application, argued that Darshan might threaten the victim, who resides in the same locality as the accused.

“If bail is granted there are high chances that Darshan may threaten the victim whose statement is yet to be recorded. This apart, the complainant (victim’s family) as well as the victim and the accused person are residing in the same locality. Hence if the bail is granted, there is every possibility that Darshan may threaten the witnesses,” it said.

Sessions Judge Irshad Agha accepted police submission while dismissing the bail plea.