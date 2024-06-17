 Goa: Locals & Tourists Decry Monsoon Waterfall Ban In Netravali Wildlife Sanctuary
The ban reportedly follows the incident which took place at the Savari waterfall last year when two youth lost their lives while attempting to venture into the waterfall.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Monday, June 17, 2024, 03:52 PM IST
article-image

Sanguem: Locals from Netravali village particularly those running small business units, and the tourists alike have bitterly decried the recent order issued by the Forest Department banning tourists from visiting waterfalls in the Netravali Wildlife Sanctuary during the monsoon.

Locals Decry The Move

Locals have, however, decried the move claiming it to hold no logic as entry for visitors to the beaches continues unabated even during the monsoon.

Waterfalls are it best during monsoon and gives an altogether different look which is missed by tourists given the blanket ban imposed by the Forest Department, they claimed.

Locals also claim that while many used to thrive on tourism activities in the village during the monsoon season, these opportunities have been severely impacted since the ban was implemented, leaving those who depended on tourism out of business.

The Forest Department has been urged to review the order and get it withdrawn immediately by imposing other restrictions as that of ban on swimming at the waterfalls.

