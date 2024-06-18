Goa: Calangute MLA Michael Lobo Criticizes State Govt's Failure To Inspire Youth To Pursue Careers In Farming

Mapusa: Criticising the state government for its failure to inspire the younger generation to pursue careers in farming, Calangute MLA Michael Lobo on Monday accused agriculture department officers of negligence, asserting that many are not fulfilling their responsibilities.

Lobo expressed his concerns during a gathering at the Arpora-Nagoa panchayat, where he distributed free seeds and fertilisers to local farmers. He also emphasised the scarcity of tractor drivers as a significant challenge in the farming sector.

“Very few officers in the agriculture department are working. Most of the officers in the department hardly do anything. We want the youth to take up farming, but the government has failed to convince them to take up agriculture as a career,” Lobo remarked.

Support Provided To Farmers

In an effort to promote agriculture in Arpora-Nagoa, the panchayat has committed to providing substantial support to farmers. This includes free harvesting machines in addition to seeds and fertilisers. Lobo urged more people to engage in farming to benefit from these provisions.

“We are providing free harvesting machines besides the seeds and the fertilisers. More people should come forward and take up farming to reap the benefits provided by the panchayat,” he said.

Coastal MLA Calls For A Revolution In Agriculture

The coastal MLA called for a revolution in agriculture, stressing the need for young people to consider farming as a viable career option. “We want people to cultivate fields. The younger generation should get down into the fields. If not, nobody will take up this work in future,” he warned.

Arpora-Nagoa Sarpanch, Roshan Redkar, echoed Lobo’s sentiments and encouraged farmers facing difficulties to seek assistance from the panchayat.

“Nagoa is doing much better than Arpora when it comes to cultivating fields. If there is any problem, write to us, especially if anyone needs financial help,” Redkar stated.

The event was attended by Deputy Sarpanch Sushma Nagvekar, other panchayat members, and local villagers, all showing support for the initiative aimed at revitalising the farming community.