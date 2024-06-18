﻿Goa: 2 Delivery Boys Arrested In Connection With Theft Of Valuables Worth ₹1.90 Lakh In Nerul

Two delivery boys have been arrested in connection with the theft of valuables, worth Rs 1.90 lakh approx from a flat in Nerul.

The accused are identified as Mohan Chitar Raj (20) and Birat Zak Bahadur Basnet (23), both natives of Nepal.

About The Theft

According to the police, the theft occurred on June 8 when the complainant, Snehalkumar Patel from Vadodara, Gujarat, had locked his flat and left, only to return and find his belongings - two MacBook laptops, an Apple Airpod, Nike shoes, and Rs 25,000 in cash missing.

CCTV footage from the building revealed the presence of two delivery boys at the time of the incident. They were subsequently identified and arrested.