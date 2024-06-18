 ﻿Goa: 2 Delivery Boys Arrested In Connection With Theft Of Valuables Worth ₹1.90 Lakh In Nerul
e-Paper Get App
HomeGoa﻿Goa: 2 Delivery Boys Arrested In Connection With Theft Of Valuables Worth ₹1.90 Lakh In Nerul

﻿Goa: 2 Delivery Boys Arrested In Connection With Theft Of Valuables Worth ₹1.90 Lakh In Nerul

The accused are identified as Mohan Chitar Raj (20) and Birat Zak Bahadur Basnet (23), both natives of Nepal.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Tuesday, June 18, 2024, 03:49 PM IST
article-image

Two delivery boys have been arrested in connection with the theft of valuables, worth Rs 1.90 lakh approx from a flat in Nerul. 

The accused are identified as Mohan Chitar Raj (20) and Birat Zak Bahadur Basnet (23), both natives of Nepal.

Read Also
Goa: 24-Year-Old Boy From Shantinagar Held For Theft Of ₹70,000 Worth Goods From Warehouse
article-image

About The Theft

According to the police, the theft occurred on June 8 when the complainant, Snehalkumar Patel from Vadodara, Gujarat, had locked his flat and left, only to return and find his belongings - two MacBook laptops, an Apple Airpod, Nike shoes, and Rs 25,000 in cash missing. 

CCTV footage from the building revealed the presence of two delivery boys at the time of the incident. They were subsequently identified and arrested.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Goa: Concerns Rise Over GMR's Special Treatment at Manohar International Airport

Goa: Concerns Rise Over GMR's Special Treatment at Manohar International Airport

Goa: Bail Denied In Attempted Murder Case Pending Victim's Dying Declaration

Goa: Bail Denied In Attempted Murder Case Pending Victim's Dying Declaration

Goa: Calangute MLA Michael Lobo Criticizes State Govt's Failure To Inspire Youth To Pursue Careers...

Goa: Calangute MLA Michael Lobo Criticizes State Govt's Failure To Inspire Youth To Pursue Careers...

Former Margao Municipal Council's 2nd President, Milton Sebastiao Jose Coutinho, Passes Away At 91...

Former Margao Municipal Council's 2nd President, Milton Sebastiao Jose Coutinho, Passes Away At 91...

﻿Goa: 2 Delivery Boys Arrested In Connection With Theft Of Valuables Worth ₹1.90 Lakh In Nerul

﻿Goa: 2 Delivery Boys Arrested In Connection With Theft Of Valuables Worth ₹1.90 Lakh In Nerul