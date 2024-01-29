 Goa: 24-Year-Old Boy From Shantinagar Held For Theft Of ₹70,000 Worth Goods From Warehouse
THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Monday, January 29, 2024, 07:55 PM IST
Representative Image

Vasco: Mormugao police arrested a 24-year-old Shantinagar resident, Nagraj Pudajali, on Sunday for committing theft of items worth ₹70,000 from a warehouse.

Theft discovery

“We received a complaint from the director of Zesso Ventures Private Limited, stating that items like 300 meters of 4 sq mm DC Cable, 270 meters of 35 sqmm 1 core AC cable, and 100 meters of 10 sqmm earthing cable, all worth ₹70,000, had been stolen from Sun 360 warehouse at Baina on Saturday. A team comprising PI Alvito Rodrigues and other were instrumental in cracking the case and arresting the accused involved in the theft. He has been arrested for the theft under section 454, 380 of IPC,” said the source.

Goa: 24-Year-Old Boy From Shantinagar Held For Theft Of ₹70,000 Worth Goods From Warehouse

