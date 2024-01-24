Goa: Vasco Police Arrest Accused In Connection With Dabolim Theft

Representative Image

Vasco: Vasco police on Tuesday arrested a youth in connection with burglaries at Ekta Nagar a few days ago.

Vasco PI Kapil Nayak said Michael Martin (28) was caught during patrolling in Vasco area.

Police nab accused after giving chase

“We received intelligence that one habitual offender who was previously involved in many theft cases is moving in Vasco area. A police found the accused near Tanya Hotel but he fled the moment police arrived. We later followed him and detained him and when he was asked about his presence in Ekta Nagar area, he failed to give satisfactory answers,” said PI Nayak.

Police allege accused was involved in many thefts

“We interrogated him in connection with the Ekta Nagar burglaries where gold and cash worth around ₹6 lakh was stolen. We have arrested him in this crime under Section 454 and 380 IPC and our investigation is in progress. We have also understood that he is involved in many theft cases across entire Mormugao Taluka and we will interrogate him in other crimes and if required, other police stations will take custody of him.”

Vasco police is carrying out further investigation.