Police arrest man for mobile theft | Representative Image

MAPUSA: Anjuna Police arrested one person for breaking into a hotel room in Vagator and committing theft of a mobile.

The alleged accused Pundalik Chavan (27) who is residing at Dmellowaddo, Anjuna has been nabbed. The stolen mobile phone worth ₹1.5 lakh was also recovered from the accused, the police said.

