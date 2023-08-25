Goa Police Apprehend West Bengal Resident Involved In ₹50 Lakh jewelry Theft | TheGoanDigital

Goa Police apprehended an individual identified as Suredar Chhetri, aged 31 hailing from West Bengal in connection with the jewelry theft case which occurred on July 29, at La Marvel Colony in Dona Paula, Today. A team, led by PSI Sanket Pokhare, was dispatched to West Bengal to apprehend the suspect. With the assistance of local authorities, they detained the accused, at the Siliguri Railway Station junction. Another team recovered a portion of the stolen jewellery from Mumbai.

Details of the theft

The accused had entered the residence of Dr. Sanjay Khope, and stole gold and diamond jewellery, estimated to be worth a staggering ₹40 to 45 lakh along with a case containing ₹5 lakh in cash.

After securing the transit remand of arrest from the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate of Siliguri, the accused was brought back to Goa. Suredar Chhetri has been booked under Sections 380, 454, and 457 of the Indian Penal Code.

He was subsequently produced before the Honorable Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) in Panaji and remanded into police custody for a period of 8 days.