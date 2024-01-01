Goa: Assamese Labourer Fatally Stabbed In Alcohol-Fuelled Quarrel At Gofnibhat

Representative image

Old Goa: A labourer from Assam was murdered by a fellow labourer at Gofnibhat, Calvaddo-Corlim, on Sunday evening, apparently under the influence of alcohol.

Police sources informed that the deceased, Tapan Tiwari, and the accused, Jaydan Bharali, both from Assam, had arguments while having drinks.

“During the arguments, there was a fight between the two, and in a fit of rage, the accused Bharali stabbed Tiwari in the chest with a scissor, killing him on the spot,” the sources informed, adding that after the murder, the accused Bharali contacted his boss, Manohar Mewada, and informed him about the murder.

Mewada immediately contacted the police, who arrived at the spot and arrested the accused.

Alcohol-fueled altercation

Both Tiwari and Bharali were working for Mewada in his tile shop. Mewada informed that both the workers used to have drinks together but were never involved in any serious fight.

At the time of going to the press, the forensic team had arrived at the spot, and further investigations are underway.

SDPO Sudesh Naik, Old Goa PI Yogesh Sawant, and other police officials were at the spot.