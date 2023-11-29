Goa: Activists Cry Foul Over Burning Of Waste At Nessai Industrial Estate | The Goan Network

Margao: Social activists in Sao Jose de Areal village cried foul over waste burning at the Nessai Industrial Estate, pointing out that industrial units dispose of waste by burning, causing air pollution.

In fact, waste burning by an industrial unit in phase-II of the industrial estate in Areal village went viral on Tuesday after activist Freddy Travasso caught the act on camera. He has sent the video clip to the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and IDC Chairman, MLA Reginaldo Lourenco for action.

Activist demands prompt action

Saying Areal village is being taken for granted by the authorities on pollution, Freddy demanded that the IDC and the authorities initiate stringent action against the units disposing of waste via burning and for resorting to illegalities.

“Why should Areal villagers bear the brunt of the industrial units and suffer from pollution? This is not the first time that the units have resorted to the disposal of waste by burning. This has to stop immediately and protect the villagers from the health hazards,” he said.

Activist promises to notify minister Alexio Sequeira about the issue

Hoping that the Chief Minister and the IDC Chairman would initiate action in the matter, Freddy has disclosed plans to send the video clip to Environment Minister Aleixo Sequeira.

He pointed out that Areal villagers have suffered over the years because of the illegalities at the Nessai Industrial Estate. “The village has witnessed major fires in the scrapyards in the village, exposing the villagers to air pollution. This has to stop at the earliest,” he said, adding that he has complained to the Nessai IDC field officer to take cognizance of waste burning in the industrial estate.

“Waste burning is an offence. The Goa State Pollution Control Board should investigate the matter and initiate stern action against the guilty units for waste burning,” he demanded.