﻿Goa: 4 Saved In 2 Kayak Mishaps Over Weekend After Successful Rescue Efforts

Panaji: Four persons involved in two separate kayak mishaps were rescued off Agonda beach over the long weekend, which also saw four children who went missing on the beaches, reunited with their parents.

In a press statement issued on Monday, Drishti Marine officials also stated that a lifeguard on Baga beach also caught a suspected thief and handed him over to the police.

About the beach rescues, a Pune-based couple kayaking off Agonda were at risk of drowning after their kayak overturned in the sea.

Vigilant lifeguards saved the duo from drowning

A vigilant lifeguard observed the duo in distress and promptly alerted a nearby lifesaver, who set off on a rescue mission with a jetski and brought the couple to shore.

Similar incident

In another similar incident, also reported off Agonda beach, two men, both 26 year olds from Maharashtra, were struggling in the water after their kayak overturned.

They too were rescued in time.

A Drishti Marine lifesaver also apprehended a suspected thief, who was in the act of stealing the belongings of a visitor at Baga beach. The person was subsequently handed over to local police.