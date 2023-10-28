 Goa: 4 Injured In Mishap On Malpem Highway
e-Paper Get App
HomeGoaGoa: 4 Injured In Mishap On Malpem Highway

Goa: 4 Injured In Mishap On Malpem Highway

They have demanded that the NHAI and PWD install signboards to caution motorists.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Saturday, October 28, 2023, 10:10 PM IST
article-image
The overturned vehicle | The Goan Network

PERNEM: Four persons were injured when a vehicle from Maharashtra went off the highway at Malpem in the wee hours of Friday, as the road was dug up for some work.

Pernem PI Sachin Lokre and a team rushed to the spot and did the panchanama. The Pernem Fire Services also reached the accident spot and pulled the injured passengers out of the car.

The injured were rushed to hospital

Two of the injured, Sanket Chate (22) and Sudhakar Mauli (19) were admitted to a hospital in Mapusa while the other two Manish Yadav (25) and Abhishek Rakh (20) were admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital at Bambolim.

Locals claimed accidents have been frequent along the stretch of the highway as there are no signboards, and vehicles from other States do not have any idea of the road. They have demanded that the NHAI and PWD install signboards to caution motorists.

Read Also
Goa: 3 Injured In Multi-Vehicular Accident At Dabolim, Probe On
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

﻿Goa-Mumbai Vande Bharat To Chug 6 Days A Week From November; Check Schedule

﻿Goa-Mumbai Vande Bharat To Chug 6 Days A Week From November; Check Schedule

Goa: 4 Injured In Mishap On Malpem Highway

Goa: 4 Injured In Mishap On Malpem Highway

Goa: Bridge To Connect Acquired Sonsodo Kabrastan Land With Main Road

Goa: Bridge To Connect Acquired Sonsodo Kabrastan Land With Main Road

Goa: Holy Spirit Church Cemetery Spruced Up, But Hospicio Building Remains An Eyesore

Goa: Holy Spirit Church Cemetery Spruced Up, But Hospicio Building Remains An Eyesore

Goa: Dabolim Route Deserted As PM Travelled To Fatorda

Goa: Dabolim Route Deserted As PM Travelled To Fatorda