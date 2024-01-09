 Goa: 29-Year-Old Man Held For Assaulting Vendor In Mapusa
THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Tuesday, January 09, 2024, 04:57 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image | File

Mapusa: A 29-year-old man from Ektanagar-Mapusa has been arrested on charges of assaulting a vendor in the Mapusa market on Monday due to a personal dispute.

Police said the incident took place at around 3.30 pm when the accused, Ajju alias Azruddin Hawangi Sheikh, went to the stall of Panchuram Nisad of Colvale and began abusing him, before assaulting him with a stick. Nisad sustained head injuries and the suspect fled from the site.

Mapusa police nabs accused

Acting on a complaint, Mapusa police arrested the suspect from Morod-Mapusa under Sections 504, 324, 506(2) of IPC.

Police investigations are in progress under the guidance of Police Inspector Sitakant Nayak.

Follow us on

