Goa: Man booked for attacking one with pen knife at Cansaulim railway crossing

The Margao JMFC has directed the Verna Police to immediately file an FIR against one Sunil Saldanha who allegedly attacked one Creson Antao with a pen knife after picking an argument with him and abusing him at the Cansaulim railway crossing.

Antao approached the JMFC as despite filing a complaint before the police and even taking up the matter with the Superintendent of Police no FIR was lodged by the Verna Police against his attacker.

Antao claimed that on May 5 2021, at about 9 am, he along with his wife, who was pregnant, were travelling to Cansaulim Market, and on reaching the Cansaulim Railway Crossing, at Mormugao, while halted for the train gate, Saldanha alias Frazer opened the front door and started abusing him with filthy language, drew a pen knife and started stabbing him, which caused him injuries on his face, chest and shoulder. Saldanha, it is alleged, went back to his car and returned back with an iron rod and threatened to kill Antao and his entire family and fled away from the spot.

“Despite receiving all information and medical hurt certificate, have not registered an FIR against the accused person, and however, has registered a case against the Applicant believing the false accusations of the accused. The Superintendent of Police, South Goa, was also intimated about the incident, however, no action has been taken against the accused," Antao said in his application.

“In the present case, upon going through the complaints lodged, it appears that several cognizable offences have been made out. So also, from the perusal of the photographs, it appears prima-facie that there are/were bleeding injuries on the body of the Applicant. Further, the hurt certificate and discharge card confirm and support the complaint of the Applicant. Thus, it was the bounden duty of the Police to register an FIR on the basis of the complaint of the applicant and commence the investigation immediately,” Judicial Magistrate Queency D’Silva ruled.

“There is therefore no reason why Verna police should not have registered the FIR and commenced the investigation into the complaint lodged by the applicant,” the magistrate said.

This news is reported by The Goan. To read more GOA news visit The Goan.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 11:27 AM IST