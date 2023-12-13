 Goa: 2 Held For Theft From Car Near Panaji Church
e-Paper Get App
HomeGoaGoa: 2 Held For Theft From Car Near Panaji Church

Goa: 2 Held For Theft From Car Near Panaji Church

The accused, both residents of Ponda are charged with stealing valuables totalling ₹7 lakh and ₹2 lakh in cash from a car.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Wednesday, December 13, 2023, 08:36 PM IST
article-image
2 thieves along with the stolen items from the car | The Goan Network

Panaji: The Panaji police have arrested two persons, Hyder Khan, aged 30 years, and Nizamuddim Jalegar, 24, for a case of theft reported near Panaji Church on December 9.

The accused, both residents of Ponda are charged with stealing valuables totalling ₹7 lakh and ₹2 lakh in cash from a car. 

Cash and items stolen from car

Complainant Sridhar Reddy, an engineer by profession, alleged that the theft, which included two Mac laptops, high-end sunglasses, a hair dryer, and other expensive items, occurred during the peak evening hours around 5:15 pm when he parked the Hyundai i10 outside a tailor's shop, near the Church.  

Sub Divisional Police Officer Sudesh Naik told reporters that the investigation team analyzed CCTV footage in and around the crime spot and zeroed in on the accused. 

“They were arrested from Bethoda-Ponda within 48 hours of the crime. Both accused have confessed to the crime and we have recovered the stolen property at their instance while ₹2 lakh cash is yet to be recovered,” he said.  

Read Also
Goa: One Held For Mobile Theft In Anjuna
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Goa: 2 Held For Theft From Car Near Panaji Church

Goa: 2 Held For Theft From Car Near Panaji Church

Goa: Colva Locals Raise Concerns Over Pay Parking Project At Beach

Goa: Colva Locals Raise Concerns Over Pay Parking Project At Beach

Goa: Porvorim To Get Dialysis Unit Soon Near PHC

Goa: Porvorim To Get Dialysis Unit Soon Near PHC

Goa: Questions Galore Over DGPS Survey In Salcete

Goa: Questions Galore Over DGPS Survey In Salcete

﻿Goa: Concerns Raised Over Toning Up Animal Birth Control Infrastructure In Margao

﻿Goa: Concerns Raised Over Toning Up Animal Birth Control Infrastructure In Margao