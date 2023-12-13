Goa: 2 Held For Theft From Car Near Panaji Church

2 thieves along with the stolen items from the car | The Goan Network

Panaji: The Panaji police have arrested two persons, Hyder Khan, aged 30 years, and Nizamuddim Jalegar, 24, for a case of theft reported near Panaji Church on December 9.

The accused, both residents of Ponda are charged with stealing valuables totalling ₹7 lakh and ₹2 lakh in cash from a car.

Cash and items stolen from car

Complainant Sridhar Reddy, an engineer by profession, alleged that the theft, which included two Mac laptops, high-end sunglasses, a hair dryer, and other expensive items, occurred during the peak evening hours around 5:15 pm when he parked the Hyundai i10 outside a tailor's shop, near the Church.

Sub Divisional Police Officer Sudesh Naik told reporters that the investigation team analyzed CCTV footage in and around the crime spot and zeroed in on the accused.

“They were arrested from Bethoda-Ponda within 48 hours of the crime. Both accused have confessed to the crime and we have recovered the stolen property at their instance while ₹2 lakh cash is yet to be recovered,” he said.