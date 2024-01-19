 ﻿Goa: 2 Held For Possessing Ganja Worth ₹65,000, Probe On
THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Friday, January 19, 2024, 08:54 PM IST
Representative image

Vasco: Mormugao police on Thursday arrested two persons on charges of possessing 650 grammes Ganja worth ₹65,000.

Mormugao PI Alvito Rodrigues informed reporters that the two persons, Dayanand Lamani (20) of Mangor and Mallesh Chavan (26) of Baina were caught near the Sulabh Toilet at Baina beach.

Cops swoops down on drug peddlars

"Acting on specific information, PSI Uday Salunke carried out a narcotic raid and caught both accused red-handed in illegal possession of 650 grams dry leafy substance suspected to be Ganja worth ₹65,000 which they had come to deliver to their customers. We have registered an offence and arrested both the accused under the NDPS Act," said PI Rodrigues.

PSI Stanley Gomes of Mormugao Police is investigating under the supervision of PI Alvito Rodrigues and Mormugao DySP Salim Shaikh.

article-image

