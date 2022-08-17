Eliminate poverty to ensure India's prosperity, says Goa Minister

WRD Minister Subhash Shirodkar |

WRD Minister Subhash Shirodkar on Monday called on the citizens to make the country prosperous by eradicating 'Garibi' of each and every family.

He was speaking after hoisting the Tricolour and taking the guard of honour at the Independence Day 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations in Canacona on Monday.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign has not only inspired patriotism all over the country, it has taken the world by storm as Indians living in other countries have followed the campaign for the last 3-5 days.”

“The PM's Jal Shakti Abhiyan in 2019 has improved our nation's welfare as water plays an important and critical role in the nation's prosperity. Dams like Selaulim and Chapoli (Canacona) have increased capacities. We have taken giant leaps in roads, water and electricity,” said Shirodkar.

Speaking further, Shirodkar said the only way to make India prosperous is to ensure there is not a single poor family in society.

“Elected representatives, social workers, educated masses, government servants should timelessly ensure that there is no person or family in their neighbourhood, their ward, their village and their taluka who is poor and should immediately take initiative as to how the particular person/family can be helped to improve their living standard.”

Shirodkar said his love for education began at an early age and added that he has plans to plant at least 1,000-1,500 saplings every year in his individual capacity.

Canacona Municipal Council Chairperson Simon Rebello, Dy Chairperson Laxuman Pagui, Dy Collector Ramesh Gaonkar, Mamlatdar Manoj Korgaonkar, Health Officer Dr Sneha Amonkar, besides councillors, different departmental heads in the taluka, and others were present for the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at the Dy Collectorate, Canacona.

Later, students of Shree Mallikarjun Vidyalaya, St Thereza of Jesus High School, Katiyani Baneshwar Vidyalaya, Govt Higher Secondary, JNV, presented cultural programmes and patriotic songs.

Later, Shirodkar visited the Chapoli dam and hoisted the tricolour in the presence of Dy Collector Ramesh Gaonkar and WRD officers.

Elsewhere, CMC Chairperson Simon Rebello hoisted the tricolour to mark Independence Day and took the salute in the presence of all the councillors. Incidentally, the flag hoisting ceremony was organised at the same location where the Portuguese-era Camara was demolished and construction of a new building is in progress.

