Govt intending to privatise wealth of Goa: MLA Vijai Sardesai

Govt intending to privatise wealth of Goa: Sardesai |

Goa: Chiding the State government for starting a movement that Goa does not have wealth, Goa Forward president and Fatorda MLA Vijai Sardesai said that it is intended to privatise the wealth of Goa.



Sardesai made the statement while speaking at a function to unveil the information board on Bernard Peres da Silva at Neura on Monday. The function was organised by Heritage Connect Team.



“Our government says that Portuguese looted our wealth when they do not realise that Goa's wealth is its strategic location. Further, the government has started a movement stating that Goa does not have wealth as they are selling our ports, rivers, hills to corporates. They want to privatise wealth of Goa and convince people that we do not have wealth anymore which is false,” Sardesai informed.



“Our location is our wealth. Why is Brand Goa selling today? It is because of its people, heritage, geography, history,” he added.



Speaking on Bernard Peres da Silva, Sardesai said he was the only Goan to become governor during Portuguese rule.



“He fought for democracy during his time. This is our heritage, this is our wealth and we need to preserve it,” he said and added that the BPS club is named after him.



St Andre MLA Viresh Borkar said there are different heritage sites in the constituency which are being neglected.



“There is the Raja Soundekar's palace in Curca, the fort wall, etc. These heritage sites are all neglected,” Borkar informed and stated that he has already highlighted the same in the Assembly for recognising these sites as heritage sites so that they are preserved for posterity.



Historian Prof Prajal Sakhardande stated that Pereira was governor for only 17 days i.e. from January 14 to February 1, 1835.



“But during this small period, he tried to bring in a lot of reforms. He also tried to expose corruption due to which he was overthrown,” he added and stated that every Goan, every politician should know about this great personality.



Azmane HS headmaster Dinesh Santineskar, former Azossim-Mandur sarpanch Ajit Bacal and others were present.

