Ahead Of Republic Day, Karnataka Police Deploys Sniffer Dogs At Majali Border To Check On Vehicles Entering From Goa

Canacona: Ahead of the Republic Day, Karnataka has tightened its borders and has even deployed a sniffer dog squad to assist the police and excise sleuths at its Majali check post, to check for vehicles arriving from Goa at Polem.

A sniffer dog reportedly trained in detecting bombs, ammunition, narcotics and liquor has been pressed into service, as policemen and excise sleuths have begun checking every vehicle entering Karnataka from Goa at the Polem border check post.

Checking of all vehicles arriving from Goa

All vehicles entering via Polem border are thoroughly checked manually and again with the help of a sniffer dog for any drugs or narcotics substances, bombs or any combustible substances, liquor, etc.

All passengers and their baggage travelling in private and public transport, including Kadamba Transport Corporation and other inter-state buses, are not spared.

The Karnataka police stops every vehicle and lines up them in the land between the two border posts (Majali and Polem check posts) of both the states, before subjecting the vehicles to a thorough check.