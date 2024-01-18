75K Goans Exited Poverty In Last 9 Years: Niti Aayog Report

Representative Image

Panaji: As many as 75,000 people from Goa have exited multidimensional poverty in the past nine years, as per the latest report by NITI Aayog.

Multidimensional poverty 2005-06 – calculated on the basis of 12 parameters including health, education, housing, maternal health and bank accounts – is projected to have reduced to 0.37 per cent in 2022-23 from 0.84 per cent in 2019-21 and 3.76 per cent in 2015-16.

According to the paper by Niti Aayog member Ramesh Chand and senior advisor Yogesh Suri, in 2013-14, total 5.15 per cent of the population was under multidimensional poverty in Goa.

Support organisations helped people come out of poverty line

Though the report did not provide estimates of several parameters, it said that the initiatives like Poshan Abhiyan, Anaemia Mukt Bharat and Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritav Abhiyan have helped to achieve the target.

In India, it is estimated that 24.8 crore Indians moved out of multidimensional poverty in the last nine years, with states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar recording the biggest improvement.

The NITI Aayog report

According to the Niti Aayog Multidimensional Poverty Index report, released last year, almost 45,500 people from the coastal State exited poverty. The headcount ratio had drastically declined 3.76 per cent to 0.84 per cent that is a drop of 2.92 per cent.

The parameters like nutrition, child and adolescent mortality, maternal health, years of schooling, school attendance, cooking fuel, sanitation, drinking water, electricity, housing, assets, and bank accounts were taken into account.