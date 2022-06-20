44% deficit rain in Goa, IMD predicts wet spell in few days

IMD predicts wet spell in few days in Goa | ANI File

In news that may not sound good to our ears, the State is presently witnessing a 44 per cent deficit in rainfall till date.

The monsoon, which reached Goa five days late, is yet to pick up pace with the State just getting intermittent showers.

Official figures reveal that till date, the State has received 298.7 mm rainfall as against 533 mm being the normal during this period.

The maximum rainfall recorded for the month of June is 69.6 mm on June 12 while a total of 35.2 mm rain was recorded in the last 24 hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places in the State on Monday and Tuesday even as rainfall activity is expected to gradually increase in coming days.

The IMD has also sounded an orange alert for Tuesday (June 21).

The weather agency also said that squally winds gusting to around 40kmph is likely to prevail along with the short intense spells of rain.

Sea is expected to remain rough and fishermen are advised not to venture along and off South Maharashtra-Goa-Karnataka coasts for next four days.

“With the possible strengthening of pressure gradient along the west coast and wind convergence, rainfall activity is very likely to increase gradually in the coming days. There are indications as per the numerical weather prediction models of IMD that the increased rainfall activity is likely to continue in the second half of the week,” the weather bulletin said.

(This news is reported by The Goan. To read more GOA news visit The Goan)

