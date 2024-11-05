'The Doctors Warned Me' Neymar Gives An Update After Sustaining The Injury

Pic Credit: Twitter

"Hopefully nothing too much... It's normal that after one year [out] this happens, the doctors had already warned me, so I have to be careful and play more minutes."On-going AFC Champions League star footballer Neymar has sustained an injury during the match since he was substituted later half of the game but couldn't spend much time on the ground while receiving the ball.

Al-Hilal's team secured a comprehensive victory over Esteghlal but also team had a huge blow as their star player Neymar suffered an injury during the game. Neymar has played earlier just one game in this league and sustaining an injury will cost him badly.

After the match Neymar updated about his injury on social media, he said: 'Hopefully nothing too much... It's normal that after one year [out] this happens, the doctors had already warned me, so I have to be careful and play more minutes'.

Since he had a series of injuries, Neymar played his last match in October last year since he was suffering from Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL). Last year in February he had ankle surgery which up to June. Further yet again in August while playing for Paris Saint Germain he was sustained with muscle problems which took at least a month to recover. Having a tragic series of injuries Neymar made a comeback with the AFC Champions League for Al-Hilal.

Considering the fitness, Neymar's availability will be taken into consideration for next match. He needs at least two weeks to recover from this.

Al-Hilal's next match is scheduled on Nov 25, Al Hilal will be facing Al-Sadd. Neymar has amount of time to recover but the decision will be taken once he gets recovered. Currently Al Hilal have topped the chart by winning 4 out of 4 matches.

Despite Neymar's injury Al-Hilal defeated Esthegal, Al-Hilal's Aleksander Mitrovic scored a hattrick of goals and kept Al-Hilal on winning side.

Today Ronaldo's Al-Nassr will lock horns with Al-Ain while Pakhtayor will face Al-Rayyan.