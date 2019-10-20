Tasty Taiwan: A sneak peek Ruplai Dean’s Yilan diaries

Yilan gazes out to the sea on Taiwan’s Northeast Coast, with crags on the three other sides creating an exceptional geography that has cherished a similarly idiosyncratic ethnic landscape.

The county is home to Asia’s second lengthiest highway tunnel, the Hsuehshan Tunnel, which has abridged the driving time between Yilan and Taipei to less than fifty minutes.

Lunch break

We head to Silks Place Yilan which also happens to be the only global 5-star hotel in Yilan’s city center. The Red Lantern restaurant here is famed for the Cherry Valley roasted duck and traditional Chinese cuisine. Their ridiculously opulent version takes the roasted duck dish to the next level.

It features a whole duck roasted for precisely forty five minutes, left to cool for another five, and straight away set table side. Red Lantern’s legacy of roast duck preparation, using open ovens and non-smoky hardwood fuel such as Chinese date, peach, or pear to add a delicate resonant flavour to the skin, was formerly earmarked for the regal families.

How about some whiskey?

Very few know the brewing industry in Taiwan. On the bestowing list of World Whiskies Awards 2015 and 2016, the finest single malt whiskey is not from Scotland or Ireland as you may predict, but Kavalan Whiskey Distillery in Yilan, Taiwan.

Right from the distillery entrance, I see lots of scrapped oak barrels (that have been treated with high temperature flaming) being placed along the pathway and painted in different patterns. I am lucky to witness heat treatment on oak barrels from behind a huge glass window.