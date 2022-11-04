Starbucks co-founder Zev Siegl gives 3 stars to Bengaluru's iconic restaurant; here's what he shared in his note

e-Paper Get App
"I will take this wonderful experience with me back to Seattle" wrote Starbucks co-founder Zev Siegl after visiting Bengaluru's iconic restaurant, Vidyarthi Bhavan

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 04, 2022, 01:46 PM IST
Starbucks co-founder Zev Siegl visits Bengaluru's iconic restaurant; writes a note of his experience | Twitter- Vidyarthi Bhavan restaurant
Zev Siegl, co-founder of Starbucks which is one of the most successful coffee chains in the world was spotted at Bengaluru's iconic Vidyarthi Bhavan restaurant on Thursday enjoying filter coffee.

Siegl, who was in Karnataka's Bengaluru to attend the Global Investors Meet 2022 conference, stopped at the renowned Vidyarthi Bhavan restaurant to taste its famous masala dosa and filter coffee.

The co-founder of Starbucks also wrote a note that was shared by the restaurant on its social media. It read, "My friends, it is an honour to enjoy your famous food, coffee and warm welcome. I will take this wonderful experience with me back to Seattle. Thank you."

Siegl also added three stars to his note.

Vidyarthi Bhavan restaurant shared pictures of Siegl, an unexpected VVIP guest, enjoying the evening there on its Twitter account and wrote, "We were happy & proud to have Mr. Zev Siegl, co-founder of Starbucks at Vidyarthi Bhavan today evening. He enjoyed our Masale Dose & Coffee."

Siegl co-founded Starbucks in 1971. He served as a Vice President and director till his departure from the company in 1980. He now works as a start-up consultant and business advisor.

