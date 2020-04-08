Satiate sweet cravings with easy to make Gulab Jamun, Caramel Pudding, Cookies and more

Flour, eggs, baking powder, butter and baking soda are an important part of any bakery product and deserts. But, with the lockdown robbing us of indulging in our favourite chocolate cakes or even brownies, or the Indian gulab jamun, many have taken it upon themselves to satiate their cravings by making these at home. But with limited ingredients, it’s not always possible to go all out and make desert that you so wish. So, keeping in one the limited options that we have right now, we bring to you a few recipes that you can cook without flour, eggs, butter and even an oven or a microwave.
Replacement for baking powder and baking soda:
Many desserts need baking powder or baking soda. And hence many times one might hit a road block of these are unavailable. But, here’s a site which gives you ten replacements for these two important ingredients:
https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/10-baking-powder-substitutes#section4
Brownie bag
Feel like eating a brownie? But don’t want to worry about stuffing your body with calories? Here’s a healthy, vegan brownie recipe, for which you don’t need flour, eggs, or even oven for that matter—it’s a no bake dish! Check the video (the description has a link to the printable recipe which gives you options and hacks in case you don’t have the ingredients used in the dish):
Here’s another brownie recipe which can be made with wheat powder instead of flour. But you’ll need compound chocolate for this—unless you are willing to experiment and forget the chocolate and settle just for the cocoa powder instead.
Cookie time
Looking for a healthier version of your favourite cookie? This video shows you how to make one without flour, sugar:
No bake eggless caramel pudding
This video shows how to make caramel pudding at home without an oven. But this will need custard powder, in case you don’t have a custard powder, it’s said cornstarch (and a few drops of vanilla essence) makes for a good replacement:
Semolina cake
This is quite easy to make even without flour. But you do need baking powder and baking soda:
Go Indian
Gulab jamun galore
Tired of eating cakes and cookies and brownies, here’s a gulab jamun recipe for
Those seeking an Indian desert. And fret not if you don’t have flour, you can make this one with milk powder which is easily available in pharmacy and grocery stores:
Milky Way
There are a lot of Indian sweets which you can make from just milk. Kalakand, for example, doesn’t require many ingredients.
