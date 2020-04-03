Celebrating birthday or anniversary amid lockdown? Here are some easy-to-make cake recipes to try at home

The lockdown (while necessary) is playing a spoilsport in many ways. And one will feel the pinch especially if there are celebratory occasions coming up, like, for example, birthday, or wedding anniversary and occasions which are incomplete without cutting of a cake. And if you are one of the unfortunate ones (like me) who has a birthday coming up, which you will obviously won’t be able celebrate, because…lockdown, but there will be no pleasure of eating the ceremonial cake either! No melt-in-the-mouth, lipsmacking favourite chocolate truffle (sobbing in despair) or the fresh pine apple cake (wiping a drool!)…But in case you like cooking and baking (or have someone who will do that for you) and have some basic ingredients like eggs, flour, biscuits, baking soda or baking powder (eno makes for a good replacement if you don’t) or even coco powder or even if you don’t have such ingredients, we bring to you some cake recipes you can make at home—some with and some without these recipes.
Take for example this. If you have un-eaten, usable Marie biscuits at home, you can make cakes (without oven) with the help of the following video:
Chef Sanjyot Keer also has posted a special easy-to-make lockdown special chocolate cake recipe: Check it out here:
If you don’t have baking powder and soda, and are looking for an egg-based cake recipe (but this requires flour), then you may try this:
Further still, if you are the one to have a stock of Nutella or are lucky enough to find it at your grocery store then this decadent recipe is for you (but you need an oven/microwave with cooking option for this):
You can make this sponge cake without an oven and eggs—you just need a pressure cooker for this one:
