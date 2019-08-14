Parsi New Year 2019: Foodie’s guide to Pateti celebration in Mumbai

Parsis in Mumbai are all set to observe Pateti and celebrate New Year. One of the most significant festivals of the Parsi community, Navroz is celebrated by the Zoroastrian religious community on the spring equinox, which usually falls in the month of July or August. Parsis celebrate New Year three times a year. The Iranian calendar marks the Jamshedi Navroz on the spring equinox. The second New Year is celebrated as Kadmi New Year which is celebrated by Irani Zoroastrians and the third is Shahenshahi New Year which is celebrated on August 17 this year.
Here’s where you can celebrate Parsi New Year in Mumbai.
Dinshaw's Xpress Café – For Special Batliwala Thali
This Navroze season enjoy some authentic Parsi delicacies stuffed into one thali! As we all know there’s nothing quite like a splendid Navroz meal with your loved ones. Parsi Special Thali that showcases the best of Parsi gastronomy throughout August. The best part is that you can share your Thali with your partner or anyone. The café is offering four types of thalis – Veg thali, Chicken thali, Mutton thali and Special Batliwala thali.
When: Throughout August
Where: Dinshaw's Xpress Café - 6, Windermere, Off Oshiwara link road, Andheri West
Cost: Rs 399 onwards
Doolally Taproom – For New Year Brunch
Inspired by the Laganu Bhonu, (wedding feast) chefs at Doolally Taproom will dish out melt in the mouth mutton, garnished with thin Crispy Potato Sali, Patra Ni Machi, Crispy Chicken Farcha and more. Considering the community's love affair with eggs or Edu as it is lovingly called, there is an entire section dedicated to eggs. From Akuri to Poro (omlette), order anything, and tell them to make it ‘par edu’ (Egg on top!). For vegetarians they have Coconut Keri Bharela Marcha, Dhansak Dal with Berry Pulao and Lagan nu Istew, a combo of potatoes, sweet potatoes, carrots and green peas. For desserts, the list comprises of traditional Laganu Custard, Malido and Baked Yogurt Caramel Custard.
When: August 18, 11 am to 4 pm
Where: Doolally Taproom, Khar
Cost: Unlimited Food Brunch – Rs 850
Kids brunch – Rs 700
Unlimited Beer Brunch – Rs 1,300
Earthplate – For Parsi Pop Up
Hotel Sahara Star one of India’s luxurious five-star hotel invites you to delve into the celebration of different cultures of Mumbai at Earthplate in Hotel Sahara Star. The Parsi pop up is all about enjoying the most relishing food includes finest Parsi delicacies like Salli Boti, Berry Pulao and Kheema Pao. A Parsi dish is incomplete without eggs, potatoes and meat. And so are the desserts made from vermicelli and semolina with a Middle Eastern twist and a unique flavor. ‘Lagan nu Custard’, is a perfect blend of caramel flan with the addition of dried fruits. The exclusive menu will include Parsi delicacies like Chicken Resha par Eedu, Bheeda par Eedu, Chicken Farcha Fingers, Ravo, Mutton Sali Boti, Saas ni Macchi, Paneer Farcha, and many more, which will be an appeasement for your taste buds.
When: August 16 to 26
Where: Earthplate, Hotel Sahara Star, Vile Parle East
Cost: Rs 2,500
