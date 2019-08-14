Parsi New Year 2019: Foodie’s guide to Pateti celebration in Mumbai

Parsis in Mumbai are all set to observe Pateti and celebrate New Year. One of the most significant festivals of the Parsi community, Navroz is celebrated by the Zoroastrian religious community on the spring equinox, which usually falls in the month of July or August. Parsis celebrate New Year three times a year. The Iranian calendar marks the Jamshedi Navroz on the spring equinox. The second New Year is celebrated as Kadmi New Year which is celebrated by Irani Zoroastrians and the third is Shahenshahi New Year which is celebrated on August 17 this year.

Here’s where you can celebrate Parsi New Year in Mumbai.

Dinshaw's Xpress Café – For Special Batliwala Thali