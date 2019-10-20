Of fitted kitchens and architecture in new Frankfurt Old Town

Bauhaus architecture

The Bauhaus elegance is extensively viewed as one of the creation’s most momentous architectonic movements, swaying modern architecture, art and design far yonder Germany’s borders.

BAKSHISH DEAN is in awe of Bauhaus-styled fitted kitchens and architecture in New Frankfurt Old TownThe essential idea behind Bauhaus was to symphonically syndicate architecture, art and handcraft, resultant in a solitary structural masterpiece.

Locals and tourists like me are certainly acquainted with the Frankfurt’s contemporary skyline and the Römerberg old town centre. But not many know of the ‘New Frankfurt’. This lodging plan was correspondingly significant in affecting the cityscape of the city on the River Main.

In awe of the fitted kitchen (pic 1)

I have heard of the fitted kitchen and I am curios, so I set off with a guide to a couple of Bauhaus-styled residential estates. The Römerstadt and the Ernst May Show-House, home of the world’s very first series-produced fitted kitchen – are two further, predominantly exciting examples of the Bauhaus style.