Mutton Chaap wins hearts at the Shikara Kashmir fest

Are you a voracious meat-eater like I am? Well, then there's no missing the Kashmiri food festival on at Shikara, Navi Mumbai. For the past 26 years the restaurant has been focusing on bringing alive Kashmiri food with their festival - Sair-E-Kashmir. And it's just the opportunity to indulge your meaty fantasies, like we did. The Mutton Chaap/ Chops are a delicacy in most parts of India especially India's fairyland, the Valley of Kashmir populated by the Brahmin Pandits and Kashmiri Muslims where meat is a staple. The cuisine of the valley has birthed an array of dishes you couldn't refuse! And Mutton Ki Champ is one such preparation at the festival wherein the rack of lamb is marinated with Kashmiri red chillies assisted by a masala mix made with mountain garlic and mountain onion cradled in the arms of yoghurt... all this giving birth to food you wouldn't just eat but devour!

The festival also brings you a host of other faves such as Nadur Monji (lotus stem fries), Gobhi Rogani, Haak te Kheema (mutton kheema wrapped in haak leaf). The mains bring Wangun Yakhni (brinjal in curd gravy), Tsoonth Nadur (apples with lotus stems in gravy), Harissa (slow cooked lamb till its a paste), Goshtaba (mutton balls in signature Kashmiri yogurt gravy), chutneys that celebrate the regional food like radish and pomegranate. Lastly the desserts that will be the perfect ending - shulgam phirni, shahi akrot and seb ka shufta, with Kahwa on the side.