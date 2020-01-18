‘Khichdi is the most comforting food for me’

Home food is the best

I love food that is cooked well and from the heart. It doesn’t matter where the food comes from or which cuisine it is. I enjoy French cuisine, as much as I enjoy German and all South East Asian cuisines as well. It’s very difficult for me to say what I am partial to, but I think home food is the best.

My favourites

I nternationally, I like Jamie Oliver, Nigella Lawson, Heston Blumenthal and in India there’s Sanjeev Kapoor. I like their charisma, although I have not tasted their food.

Memorable meals

These memorable meals are very personal and a part of my growing up. During my childhood on my birthdays, my mother used to make a particular kind of kheer. And whatever way I cook it, mine doesn’t taste the same as hers.

Then there are some home-made sweets which are made during winter in Bengal, like Nolen Gurer for instance. The fragrance of the sweet used to permeate through the house whenever my grandmother cooked it.

Food at marriage functions in Bengal, where food is served in baltis (buckets). The speed at which those rounds come of Phulko Luchi, Mangsho and all delicacies possible, are again some of my childhood memories.

Even simple stuff like eating at a highway dhaba where they cook fresh food in front of you does it all for me. Another memorable meal was when I went to a village near Midnapur district in the interiors of Bengal for a shoot...

There was hardly any electricity and everything from kitchen to the utensils were made of clay. There I cooked a meal with a lady and ate it straight out of the pan...I think I have never come across such a taste anywhere in the world...not even in Michelin star restaurants.

When it comes to restaurants, the Ethiopian meals which I first tasted in a place called Dukam near Washington DC...it was beautiful and delicious.

For a cook out I would choose

I don’t mind cooking with Jamie Oliver, because I like his energy. I would love to push myself to one edge to see how well I can withstand that. I would love to take that challenge.