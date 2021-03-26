Mumbai’s best cheesecakes at your service. Dig in

Mumbai: There are few things as delicious as a cheesecake. But unless it’s just the right texture, with the perfect amount of softness and a base that’s thick enough but not too thick, it just ain’t done right.

The popularity of this ancient Greek dessert has exploded over the last few years, and everyone from confectioners to home bakers have jumped on the bandwagon to dip their hands into this one. But which cheesecake will actually leave you drooling for more and which are the ones you should rather pass? We got you a definitive list of Mumbai’s best cheesecakes, in that order:

Love and Cheesecake

This confectionery, which has branches spread across Mumbai, wins hands down in the cheesecake competition, if there ever is any. They have more than 30 different flavours of cheesecake. From Salted Caramel Cheesecakes to Dark Chocolate Orange Cheesecake to the heavenly Blueberry Cheesecakes and Japanese Orange and Pineapple Baked Cheesecakes, they have one to please every palette. And saying yes to this temptation is totally worth it.

Bastian

Well, the celeb favourite Bastian in Bandra (and now in Worli) does most dishes right. But one of the dishes that it does absolutely delightfully is the Crème Brulee Cheesecake with vanilla crème brulee custard is spread over the classic cheesecake and both flavours blend so beautifully that you would definitely not want to stop at one. While you are at it, don’t forget to go through the rest of their cheesecake menu.

Candies

Not just the cold coffee or the pizzas, Candies does a mean cheesecake too. They have about six options available, and while the red velvet cheesecake or the chocolate cheesecake are good, the one we absolutely adore is the baked lemon cheesecake which has just the right mix of sweet and sour. It’s a taste that you would want to linger in your mouth.

Daniel Patissier

This dessert parlour also has multiple branches and while they do a few flavours of cheesecakes, their cheesecakes stand out in a crowded cheesecake market that Mumbai is. If you want to savour a cheesecake at a birthday party, go for their Summerberry Cheesecake which has a medley of strawberry, raspberry and blueberry over a Graham Cracker crust. Delicious. The one favourite throughout the year though is the Daniel’s Cheesecake, which does not look anything like a traditional cheesecake and is fluffy and light. Worth the guilt trip.

Baked With Love By Annie

Annie retails made-to-order desserts from her Instagram page. No off-the-counter cheesecakes here. The Signature Lotus Biscoff Cheesecake made by her is a delight to dig into and is big enough to be had as a complete meal. The texture and the flavours are just perfect. It’s not just a pretty cheesecake, it is delicious enough for you to place an order in advance and wait for it to arrive at your doorstep.