Maha Shivratri 2020: Vrat food, recipes - what you can eat while fasting

As devotees of Lord Shiva are gearing to celebrate Maha Shivratri, a must prep that binds this festival is the food that partakes in the process of fasting. The day is observed by chanting hymns, prayers, meditation, visiting Lord Shiva temples. While this heavy duty devotion can ring in those hunger pangs, there are some who follow the nirahar vrat (fast sans food).

On this day, those fasting have to abstain from food made with rice, wheat, dal or pulses. This leaves limited ingredients for consumption in case one requires to gorge on vrat specific food. Of course, besides fruits and dry fruits. From Rajgira Puri to Sweet Potato Chips, here are a few delicacies and their recipes to make on Maha Shivratri.

Vrat Tikki