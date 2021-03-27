Holi 2021: Whisk up a super treat with these easy recipes to spice up your festival celebrations

Passion... the word which drives people to come out the best in them and sometimes a passion for something becomes your calling to achieve what you have always dreamt of and that is what precisely Dr Neha Mathur found. From being a successful dentist who used to make people’s smile bright and nice, she quit her flourishing career and did what she loved the most- Cooking... and making it easy for every person to follow.

Neha's love for food has stayed long with her and made her leave dentistry and open WhiskAffair a Technology platform which aims to engage the food community and help people cook.

WhiskAffair freely accessible to all, brings the best of tried and tested recipes and helps people discover food and keep cooking. At WhiskAffair, there is everything that a food lover wants and one can whip up any Indian or International cuisine within minutes and be an awesome chef at home.

Neha, an entrepreneur at heart believes in the old adage of “pleasure in job brings perfection in work” and that is why she says her love for food and cooking makes her feel complete and satisfied.

She shares recipes for the readers of Free Press Journal.

THANDAI CAKE