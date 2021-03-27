Holi 2021: Try some boozy Holi dessert recipes to bring in the festival

Holi brings with it a splash of colours, general bonhomie and cheer, food and of course, some good old bhang. As people resort to thandai and bhang to get tipsy this year, I thought why not try making some alcohol-infused desserts for holi that will add to the element of the fun booster.
As we are still stuck in this pandemic, my idea was to keep these recipes easy peasy so one can try these recipes at home and have something unique rather than our basic bhang and thandai recipes.
As the USP of Cocoa Cellar is alcohol-infused desserts so I thought what's a better occasion other than holi for people to try out my recipes and if not this they can call for our alcohol-infused desserts from Cocoa Cellar too.
RECIPES
Baileys Chocolate Mousse-
Ingredients-
• 1 cup Baileys
• 2 cups heavy cream
• 1 tsp Gelatin
• ½ cup cold water
• 150g Chocolate chips
Method-
1. Heat Baileys and ¼ cup cream in a pan till boils.
2. Add the chocolate to the cream mix and stir.
3. Sprinkle the gelatin in cold water.
4. Pour the remaining cream into a bowl.
5. Add the chocolate ganache and beat till soft peaks.
6. Add the gelatin to the mousse.
7. Refrigerate for two hours
8. Garnish it with nuts and Enjoy!
Kahlua Chocolate Chip Cookies
Ingredients-
• 1 cup butter
• 1 cup brown sugar
• 1 cup castor sugar
• 2 nos. eggs
• 2 ½ tsp Kahlua
• 1 ½ tsp Vanilla extract
• 3 cups flour
• 1 tsp Salt
• 1 tsp baking soda
• 1 tsp baking powder
• 2 ½ cups chocolate chips
Method-
1. Preheat over to 175° C
2. In a bowl, beat butter and the sugars.
3. Add eggs, kahlua and vanilla extract
4. Add the dry ingredients and the chocolate chips
5. Mix until combined
6. Chill the dough in refrigerator
7. Make dough balls
8. Bake for 13-14 min until golden and enjoy!
Devashree Muni is a Chef and the Founder of Cocoa Cellar, a patisserie delivering alcohol-infused desserts in Mumbai
