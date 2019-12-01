Here is some of the big buffet wedding feast trends

Cocktail capers

Beverages are one experimental station where personalisation is visible as the bride and bridegroom issue instructions to wedding food caterers to include liquor they like. “When it comes to the bar, liquid nitrogen is still ruling the space. Drinks are being thematised based on the kind of event with a story line,” says Sawhney. To match the glittering experience of an advanced cocktail bar with elements like frozen ice cubes full of indigenous flavours that remind us of kala khatta pepsis from outside school, fresh fruit golas, and the use of liquid nitrogen to give a cocktail smokiness, is apna ghar ka khana.

Sit down style

“The newest trend on the block is also to provide a sit down exclusive experience to the guests, wherein Teppanyaki stations are made with one chef catering to every four guests,” shares Sawhney.

A sit-down dinner is certainly a brand-new craze among those who want to simply savour the moment. Indian weddings today are all about creating treasured moments through gourmet food.

Regional rules

Regional food has come into its own and Vazirani informs, “The bride and groom these days are trying to curate menus which have more of their traditional food and heritage dishes on them.” It is no longer dal makhani and chana bhatura. “The demand for coastal cuisine has been on the rise at weddings. North Indian food has given way to Chettinad curries and Malabar parathas. Couples are now asking for region specific international and Indian cuisine. It could be wine and cheese paired together from a specific region in France or chaat and Indian sweets from Mathura,” explains Sawhney.