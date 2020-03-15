Delhi Highway Food Review: De thali!

Given cheek-by-jowl proximity to the courts at Fort, Delhi Highway is pleasantly buzzing with young law types — and a good sprinkling of female ones — chattering with colleagues. Despite it being new on the block, we suspect the all-veg delicious and value for money food has a good bit to do with its popularity.

As you lounge against the luxuriant bolsters (no boring cushions here) admiring the fancy arches and pillars painted in traditional motifs, the welcome drinks are brought it – a cool watermelon juice.

We have of course plumped for the ever-popular thali (Rs.499 all inclusive) that is a huge favourite at all the other Delhi Highway outlets as well. Soon our series of chaats rolls in...