Delhi Highway Food Review: De thali!

Given cheek-by-jowl proximity to the courts at Fort, Delhi Highway is pleasantly buzzing with young law types — and a good sprinkling of female ones — chattering with colleagues. Despite it being new on the block, we suspect the all-veg delicious and value for money food has a good bit to do with its popularity.
As you lounge against the luxuriant bolsters (no boring cushions here) admiring the fancy arches and pillars painted in traditional motifs, the welcome drinks are brought it – a cool watermelon juice.
We have of course plumped for the ever-popular thali (Rs.499 all inclusive) that is a huge favourite at all the other Delhi Highway outlets as well. Soon our series of chaats rolls in...
There’s Dahi Bhalla Papadi Chaat, Kamal Kakdi Ki Chaat (crisp and yum) and Pani Puri Shots. Next are the starters—Naram Dil Kebab, Falafel Kebab, Chipotle Paneer Tikka and Cheese Alu Tandoori.
Our smiling server then brings in our beautiful thalis, encouraging us to sample the main courses. There is quite a spread here as well, from the Dal Delhi Highway, Nawabi Paneer, Amritsari Chole and Veg Kofta Curry, accompanied by Roti, Butter Naan and Ghee Rice.
And there’s dessert too — Desi Ghee Jalebi and Kesari Kheer which we proceeded to mix and enjoy! A glass of buttermilk and you are ready for a nice fat nap but have to head to office instead — that’s really the only downside!
Where: Delhi Highway, Ground floor, 105 Mistry mansion,
Mahatma Gandhi Road, Fort, Mumbai 400032