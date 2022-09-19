'Zwigato: Kapil Sharma-starrer's international trailer out ahead of Busan Film Festival

After the world premiere at The Toronto International Festival, 'Zwigato' is all set to win hearts at The Busan International Film Festival.

The film is about an ex-floor manager of a factory who loses his job during the pandemic. He then works as a food delivery rider, grappling with the world of ratings and incentives.

To support the income, his homemaker wife begins to explore different work opportunities, with fear but also excitement of a new found independence.

Here's a sneak peek into the world of 'Zwigato':

The film is about the relentlessness of life, but not without their shared moments of joy. It captures the lives of invisible ‘ordinary’ people, hidden in plain sight.

Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives present ‘Zwigato’, directed by Nandita Das.

Busan International Film Festival is scheduled to take place from October 5 to 14, 2022.