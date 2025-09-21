Zubeen Garg Funeral: Thousands Of Fans Flood Guwahati Streets In Tears To Bid Emotional Farewell To Ya Ali Singer – VIDEO

Photo Via X

Popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, who tragically died on September 19 in a scuba diving accident in Singapore, had arrived there to perform at the North East India Festival on September 20 and 21. The 52-year-old artiste's mortal remains arrived at Guwahati airport from Delhi on Sunday morning, where people, including airport staff and passengers from the same flight, gathered near the runway and broke down in tears.

Zubeen Garg's Thousands Of Fans Flood Guwahati Streets

Thousands of fans of the singer took to the streets of Guwahati to pay their final respects. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a video of the final journey on X (formerly Twitter), showing how fans flooded the streets with tears to catch a last glimpse of the singer. His fans were also heard singing his most beloved songs.

Check it out:

The legend's last journey continues through the streets of Guwahati.#BelovedZubeen pic.twitter.com/3zco3uZGk0 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 21, 2025

Fans were also seen holding their mobile phones aloft to capture their icon's final journey home. People from across the state converged in Guwahati to bid farewell to the singer, who mesmerised audiences for over three decades with more than 38,000 songs in 40 languages and dialects.

Zubeen Died While Swimming Without A Life Jacket: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed that Zubeen died while swimming in the sea without a life jacket. According to PTI, Sarma said, "Zubeen died while swimming without a life jacket," adding that Singapore authorities will question the people who had accompanied the singer for swimming.

Sarma also said there is a video in which Garg was seen jumping into the sea from a yacht wearing a life jacket. "After the 1.26 mark in the video, Zubeen Garg can be seen returning to the yacht. According to reports, he jumped into the sea for the second time, but after taking off the life jacket, saying it was uncomfortable swimming with the life jacket on," the Chief Minister added.

Last video of Zubeen. I too am a man broken with grief, just like you. He jumped with a life jacket on. After 1.26 seconds he returned to yacht, took off his life jacket & jumped again. This time, he came back lifeless.#zubeen#Zubeen_Garg #ZubeenGargDeath #zubeengargaccident pic.twitter.com/yttAESC8ey — Nandan Pratim Sharma Bordoloi (@NANDANPRATIM) September 19, 2025

Zubeen’s mortal remains will be kept at his Kahilipara residence for about one and a half hours to allow his family members, including his ailing 85-year-old father, to pay their last respects. Later, his body will be taken to the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex, where the public can offer homage from 9 am to 7 pm.