Zubeen Garg Death: Remembering The Singer Through His Top 5 Hindi Songs

Zubeen Garg passed away on Friday in Singapore at the age of 52. He was a household name in Assam, but his voice crossed regional borders. While he sang in many languages, his Hindi tracks gave him a unique identity in Bollywood. His songs blended raw power with tenderness, proving his range and earning him a loyal fan base across India.

Though he didn't work in Hindi cinema regularly, Garg’s best work still plays on loop for listeners. His top five Hindi songs prove that he deserved more space in Bollywood.

‘Ya Ali’: The Song That Changed It All

Ya Ali from Gangster (2006) remains Garg’s biggest hit. With its haunting intensity, the track became a nationwide obsession. Even today, it’s remembered as one of the defining songs of the 2000s. For many, this was their first introduction to Zubeen Garg, and what a dramatic debut it was.

Romantic Shades in ‘Dilruba’

In Namastey London, Garg’s Dilruba showed a softer, romantic side. It wasn’t a chartbuster like Ya Ali, but its smooth, tender feel proved that his voice could just as easily whisper love as it could roar with pain.

‘Zindagi Hosh Mein’: Two Voices, One Classic

The duet with KK in Bas Ek Pal gave us Zindagi Hosh Mein, a track dripping with melancholy and passion. Fans still call it one of the finest collaborations of that era, and Garg held his ground along with KK’s powerhouse singing.

Grand Sound in ‘Dil Tu Hi Bataa’

By the time Krrish 3 released, Bollywood was chasing big, glossy spectacles. Dil Tu Hi Bataa, sung with Alisha Chinai, delivered exactly that. Garg’s voice added grandeur and drama, turning the superhero's romance into something memorable.

The Forgotten Charm of ‘Rama Re’

Before all the fame came, Garg sang Rama Re in Kaante. Slick and stylish, it matched the film’s gangster swagger. It may not be the first song people recall today, but it was a crucial stepping stone that proved Garg could fit right into Bollywood’s most ambitious projects.

A Talent Bollywood Didn’t Use Enough

Looking at these five songs, one conclusion is hard to escape: Zubeen Garg had the talent and versatility to do far more in Hindi cinema. He could be intense, playful, or tender, sometimes all in one song. Bollywood may have underused him, but his tracks remain timeless.