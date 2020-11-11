‘Zoom readings were a bridge to stay connected to your work,’ feels

Tahir Raj Bhasin, who is gearing up to begin shoot for his next Looop Lapeta, has been rehearsing over video calling platforms. But, the actor says the digital medium can never replace the face-to-face preparation meetings actors have been doing for ages.

“I’m so excited that we’re finally going on floor with Looop Lapeta. It’s a romantic heist with a twist and will be super fun to do. During the lockdown I was sure I wanted to remain in touch with the material and so the production would send me evolving drafts of the script. Aakash Bhatia, the director, and I would exchange references over WhatsApp and Zoom. When we finally met for our first face-to-face reading, the connect we formed over the lockdown had paid off since it didn’t feel like we were starting from square one,” Tahir says.

While many embraced the digital medium during the lockdown months, Tahir says Zoom reading acted as a means to stay connected with one’s work. “Zoom readings were a bridge to stay connected to your work. In no way can they replace being in the room feeding off your co-actors energy but they helped me remain connected to the pre-production process of Looop Lapeta. Aakash Bhatia is an advertising whizz and being in the first real world reading with him enhanced the experiencing of understanding the character since he ran us through the milieu of the world we will be creating,” Tahir added.

The film sees Tahir opposite Taapsee Pannu for the first time.