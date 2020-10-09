‘83 will transform theatres into cricket stadiums,’ says Tahir Raj Bhasin

Tahir Raj Bhasin has become an actor that one can count on to deliver a fantastic performance on screen. The young actor will be seen playing the role of Sunil Gavaskar in the much-awaited Kabir Khan directorial '83. The movie is a sports drama about India's 1983 victory in cricket World Cup. Tahir is breathing a huge sigh of relief that the government has given a green signal for theatres to finally open!

“It is a huge relief that thousands of multiplex employees and businesses that depend on theatres being open will finally get some respite. It is a sector that has endured a very long lockdown. I’m waiting to hear about 83 releasing in theatres after this development! It’s a film that will transform theatres into cricket stadiums and it meant for a big screen experience,” says Tahir.

Tahir is confident that theatres will do whatever it takes to make movie-watching a safe experience. He also urges people to be responsible citizens in return to fight the virus. “Taking precedence over the jubilation of films in theatres are the safety norms that cinema halls and members of the public must adhere to as a combined effort. Wearing a mask, keeping our distance and avoiding stepping out if we exhibit Covid-19 symptoms are a safety self-check we must stick to. As we celebrate the return of the country’s favourite form of entertainment we also must operate very cautiously around the boundaries of the new normal,” he adds.