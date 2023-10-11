Zareen Khan To File Complaint Against Cop After Kolkata Magistrate Cancels Arrest Warrant In Cheating Case | Photo Via Instagram

A few days back, Zareen Khan, who made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan in Veer, landed in legal trouble after an arrest warrant was filed against her in connection with an alleged cheating case dating back to 2018.

The Kolkata Magistrate has now cancelled the arrest warrant against Zareen upon uncovering the "true and correct facts" of the matter. It has been revealed as "fraudulent and misleading statements" made by the investigating officer.

In a statement issued by Zareen's lawyer, Rizwan Siddique, he stated that the actress would take action against the police officer.

Rizwan said, "My client had to suffer because of the wilful acts of the Investigation Officer, therefore I have no other option but to initiate prosecution against the said police officer under Sections 166 and 166A(b) of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 which provides 'rigourous imprisonment' for such police officers (public servants) who knowingly disobey direction of law."

The advocate added that the Magistrate had issued a ‘Warrant’ against Zareen client because of the “fraudulent and misleading statements” which were made by the Investigating Officer Mr. Dilip Yadav to the said Ld. Magistrate.

"On learning the ‘true and correct facts’ of the matter the Ld. Magistrate, has accordingly passed a detailed Order, forthwith cancelling/recalling the Warrant issued against my client. Even the Hon’ble High Court of Kolkata, has passed an Order favouring my client in the same matter," he added.

Earlier, the actress reacted to the arrest warrant and told India Today, "I’m sure there is no truth to this. I’m surprised too and am checking with my lawyer. Only then will I be able to give you some clarity. In the meantime, you can speak to my PR."

