Zakir Hussain, Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer Announce As We Speak India Tour: 'Excited To Explore Connections...'

Music enthusiasts are going to witness some amazing performances as iconic musicians Zakir Hussain, Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer and Rakesh Chaurasia have announced the 'As We Speak' India tour.

The tour is set to captivate audiences in January 2025.

These great artists, all Grammy Award winners, have received 31 outstanding honours for their skill and innovation, including two for their 2023 album 'As We Speak'.

The ace musicians are going to present a fusion of diverse musical influences.

While sharing the details about the India tour, Tabla maverick Zakir Hussain said, "India holds a special place in my heart. Returning to my homeland to perform with such incredible musicians is a dream come true. This concert is a celebration of the universal language of music. It's an opportunity to explore the common ground between Indian classical and Western jazz and to create something truly unique and inspiring."

"Collaborating with Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer and Rakesh Chaurasia has been a dream come true. Their musical brilliance and open-mindedness have made this project a truly unforgettable experience. I'm excited to share the magic of our music with Indian audiences," Zakir Hussain stated in a statement shared by the team representing the tour.

Banjo legend Bela Fleck, who is an eighteen-time Grammy Award-Winner added, "India is a country rich in musical traditions. I've always been fascinated by the complexity and beauty of Indian classical music. Performing in India is a dream come true. I've always admired the passion and enthusiasm of Indian audiences."

Expressing excitement about the Indian tour, double bass virtuoso Edgar Meyer stated, "I'm excited to explore the connections between Indian classical music and Western jazz. I hope that our performance will inspire new conversations about the universal language of music."

Talking about the collaboration, acclaimed flautist Rakesh Chaurasia shared, "I hope that our music can inspire young musicians and fans to explore the rich traditions of Indian classical music. Collaborating with such talented musicians from different backgrounds is a truly unique experience." Perfect Harmony Productions, in collaboration with Panache Media, announced the multi-city tour.

The performances will be happening at different locations including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi.