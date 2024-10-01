 Zakir Hussain, Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer Announce As We Speak India Tour: 'Excited To Explore Connections...'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentZakir Hussain, Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer Announce As We Speak India Tour: 'Excited To Explore Connections...'

Zakir Hussain, Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer Announce As We Speak India Tour: 'Excited To Explore Connections...'

These great artists, all Grammy Award winners, have received 31 outstanding honours for their skill and innovation, including two for their 2023 album 'As We Speak'

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 07:56 PM IST
article-image

Music enthusiasts are going to witness some amazing performances as iconic musicians Zakir Hussain, Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer and Rakesh Chaurasia have announced the 'As We Speak' India tour.

The tour is set to captivate audiences in January 2025.

These great artists, all Grammy Award winners, have received 31 outstanding honours for their skill and innovation, including two for their 2023 album 'As We Speak'.

The ace musicians are going to present a fusion of diverse musical influences.

FPJ Shorts
Vedang Raina Recalls Locking Himself In Vanity For 8 Hours To Prepare For Jigra: 'Told People To Leave Me Alone'
Vedang Raina Recalls Locking Himself In Vanity For 8 Hours To Prepare For Jigra: 'Told People To Leave Me Alone'
Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Bombay High Court Reprimands State For Failing To Trace School Trustees
Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Bombay High Court Reprimands State For Failing To Trace School Trustees
Zakir Hussain, Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer Announce As We Speak India Tour: 'Excited To Explore Connections...'
Zakir Hussain, Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer Announce As We Speak India Tour: 'Excited To Explore Connections...'
Disappointing! Fan Cycles 1,200Km To Ranchi For MS Dhoni, Camps Outside His Farmhouse For Days But Doesn't Get To Meet Thala; VIDEO
Disappointing! Fan Cycles 1,200Km To Ranchi For MS Dhoni, Camps Outside His Farmhouse For Days But Doesn't Get To Meet Thala; VIDEO
Read Also
Father’s Day 2024: Tabla Maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain Talks About His Late Father Ustad Allarakha
article-image

While sharing the details about the India tour, Tabla maverick Zakir Hussain said, "India holds a special place in my heart. Returning to my homeland to perform with such incredible musicians is a dream come true. This concert is a celebration of the universal language of music. It's an opportunity to explore the common ground between Indian classical and Western jazz and to create something truly unique and inspiring."

"Collaborating with Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer and Rakesh Chaurasia has been a dream come true. Their musical brilliance and open-mindedness have made this project a truly unforgettable experience. I'm excited to share the magic of our music with Indian audiences," Zakir Hussain stated in a statement shared by the team representing the tour.

Banjo legend Bela Fleck, who is an eighteen-time Grammy Award-Winner added, "India is a country rich in musical traditions. I've always been fascinated by the complexity and beauty of Indian classical music. Performing in India is a dream come true. I've always admired the passion and enthusiasm of Indian audiences."

Expressing excitement about the Indian tour, double bass virtuoso Edgar Meyer stated, "I'm excited to explore the connections between Indian classical music and Western jazz. I hope that our performance will inspire new conversations about the universal language of music."

Read Also
Bhopal: ‘Zakir Hussain Has Enriched Tabla Solo Performances Started By His Father’
article-image

Talking about the collaboration, acclaimed flautist Rakesh Chaurasia shared, "I hope that our music can inspire young musicians and fans to explore the rich traditions of Indian classical music. Collaborating with such talented musicians from different backgrounds is a truly unique experience." Perfect Harmony Productions, in collaboration with Panache Media, announced the multi-city tour.

The performances will be happening at different locations including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vedang Raina Recalls Locking Himself In Vanity For 8 Hours To Prepare For Jigra: 'Told People To...

Vedang Raina Recalls Locking Himself In Vanity For 8 Hours To Prepare For Jigra: 'Told People To...

Zakir Hussain, Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer Announce As We Speak India Tour: 'Excited To Explore...

Zakir Hussain, Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer Announce As We Speak India Tour: 'Excited To Explore...

Coldplay Announces Retirement After 12th Album, Confirms Chris Martin: 'Important That We Have...

Coldplay Announces Retirement After 12th Album, Confirms Chris Martin: 'Important That We Have...

Mithun Chakraborty: From Kolkata’s Back Alleys to Phalke Glory

Mithun Chakraborty: From Kolkata’s Back Alleys to Phalke Glory

Abhay Verma Opens Up About His Casting Couch Experience, Recalls Returning Home To Haryana: 'I...

Abhay Verma Opens Up About His Casting Couch Experience, Recalls Returning Home To Haryana: 'I...