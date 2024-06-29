Bhopal: ‘Zakir Hussain Has Enriched Tabla Solo Performances Started By His Father’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Noted tabla player Pt Yogesh Samsi, 56, is the son of accomplished classical vocalist Pandit Dinkar Kaikini and Shashikala Kaikini. He began learning tabla at the age of four. He was disciple of legendary Ustad Allahrakha Khan from whom he received intense training for 23 years. He has performed with legendary artistes like Ustad Vilayat Khan, Pt Bhimsen Joshi, Pt Shivkumar Sharma, Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia and Pt Birju Maharaj.

He was feted with Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for Tabla - 2017. He was in the city to perform at Pranati festival. Free Press spoke to him.

Excerpts

How successful are solo tabla performances initiated by Ustad Allarakha Khan?

Along with Pandit Kishan Maharaj and some other contemporaries of his, Ustad Allarakha popularised solo tabla performance. He was a trendsetter in that sense. And the tradition initiated by him has been enriched by his son Ustad Zakir Hussain. Ustad Allarakha gave a new platform to tabla. And his legacy continues.

How was Ustad Allarakha Khan as a guru and a human being?

He was a great guru - a guru who believed in giving his all to his disciples. He taught with great affection. I was fortunate to have a guru like him. He was a loving and a sensitive human being, very caring, very affectionate. Besides tabla, I learned humility and what humanity stands for from him.

How is Ustad Zakir Hussain different from his father?

Ustad Allarakha Sahib never wanted his disciples to imitate him. He wanted them to develop their own identity. Zakir Bhai, having lived in the US for long, got great exposure to music from all over the world. He is a genius. He has developed his own style, which is unique and futuristic.

You have shared stage with several legends. How challenging it was?

It is challenging, of course. Every musician’s music and thought process are different. Then, our music is not rehearsed. We have to improvise on the stage - then and there. There is something called saath sangat, which is more than just sangat - it is like walking together with someone. And we learn that during our training. It is a long process. It takes 15-20 years to perfect that art. You also learn in the process. I, too, learned and with time, became more comfortable playing with them.

How important are gharanas for a classical musician?

My father was a vocalist of Agra gharana. I trained under Punjab gharana. Confining oneself to a gharana is necessary in the initial years of learning. Later, one can pick what one likes from different gharanas. How will AI impact classical music? Music is a performing art. Nothing can ever replace the human brain in the field of performing arts.