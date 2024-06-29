Top 5 Open Air Restaurants In Bhopal For An Amazing Evening

By: Yash Ahuja | June 29, 2024
Spirit of dining with family cultivates the spirit of unity. How about enhancing the bonding with your family & friends in the serene nature, relishing some finger-licking food! Here are some top outdoor restaurants you must visit to enjoy with your loved ones.
1. The Nest, Shambhala Resorts - Experience a perfect blend of original and authentic here, where Indian cuisine is elevated to fine dining in a delightful setting. Location - Bhouri Jod, Near Campion School, Bhopal-Indore Highway, Bhopal Must Try - Starter Platter, Kadhai Paneer
Shambhala Resorts
2. Under The Mango Tree - Bhopal's first specialty fine-dining barbecue restaurant brings centuries-old recipes to life in a sophisticated and elegant ambiance. Location: Jehan Numa Palace 157, Shamla Hills, Bhopal Must Try: Bhopali Murg Rizzala, Ghost Makhane ka Korma
Jehan Numa Palace
3. Above and Beyond - Above and Beyond Cafe in Bhopal offers a cozy ambiance with a diverse menu of gourmet dishes and artisanal beverages. The outdoor seating with a view of the majestic glass building makes the food experience unforgettable. Location: Ward No. 26, Nagar Nigam Huzur, Plot No. 50 Khasra 41/1 sa Barkhedi Kalan, Bhopal Must Try: Lebanese Platter
Canva
4. Under The Jamun Tree - A signature restaurant in Bhopal, is renowned for its mouth-watering kebabs cooked on a traditional barbeque. Location: Jehan Numa Retreat Near Van Vihar, Prempura, Bhopal Must Try- Bhopali Mutton Filfora, Nadru Ke Kofte
5. Countryside Meadows: With branches across the city, this restaurant offers lip-smacking food with tantalizing drinks, in the backdrop of amazing LIVE band. Location: Kerwa Dam Rd, near sakshi dhaba, National Law Institute University, Bhopal Must Try: Cigar Rolls, Chaap Champaran
Canva
So, which one are you planning to visit first?
