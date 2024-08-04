 Zac Efron Rushed To Hospital After 'Minor Swimming Accident' In Spain, Actor's Team Shares Health Update
The actor was staying at a villa in Ibiza, a Spanish island, when he had a "minor swimming incident" while using the pool.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, August 04, 2024, 12:22 PM IST
Hollywood actor Zac Efron is now fine after briefly being in hospital after "minor swimming incident" while vacationing in Spain. The actor was staying at a villa in Ibiza, a Spanish island, when he had a "minor swimming incident" while using the pool, a representative for the actor told people.com.

Efron was taken to the hospital for precautionary measures and was released the next morning. "He is fine," the representative said. "The Iron Claw" actor was recently seen making an appearance onstage with DJ Martin Garrix during his performance at a beach club in the Spanish city.

In a video captured by the "Animals" musician's fans on TikTok, Efron could be seen walking onstage during one of Garrix's songs and dancing alongside him, to plenty of cheers from the crowd.

After appearing in "The Iron Claw", the actor has had a busy year with "Ricky Stanicky" and most recently, his romantic-comedy alongside Nicole Kidman and Joey King titled "A Family Affair". In June, Efron and co-star Kidman, spoke and revealed that before their film was called "A Family Affair", it had a different, much raunchier title.

Kidman said that the title was: "Beeped out." "Somehow that didn't make it onto the Netflix title," she joked, while Efron added that the eye-catching title made him strongly consider taking on the project. "It's like, what on Earth could this be about?"

"I jumped. I think we both kind of did. We jumped at it," Efron said of his and Kidman's enthusiasm to work together again, after they previously co-starred in 2013's "The Paperboy". "It was like, this is perfect. What better way to reconnect? And we get to have fun."

