You will never believe why Preity Zinta stuffed her mum's bra with oranges

Bollywood actress and dimple girl Preity Zinta shared a horribly humorous flashback story about her childhood memory. Priety Zinta revealed this memory on television show 'Rendezvous with Simi Garewal' .
Preity Said, " I stuffed my mom's bra with oranges and i stood outside the club and said i'm 18!"
Can you imagine Preity dressing like that and shouting all this in front of crazy crowd. Well, she literally did that in her teen days.
On work front, Preity who is married with Gene Goodenough since 2016 is living in US. She made her last appearence in 'Welcom to New York'. She also produced this film. Preity is currently holding a francise of IPL team 'Kings XI Punjab'.
