‘You cannot have expectations': 'The White Tiger' actor Adarsh Gourav talks about showbiz, Hostel Daze 2, and more

Post BAFTA nomination for his impressive performance in The White Tiger, Adarsh Gourav emerged as one of the breakout stars of 2021. Though he didn’t win the award, he definitely won hearts with his acting chops. Currently, the actor is seen going back to hostel life with the second season of Hostel Daze. Here, the actor talks about the show, how life has changed after BAFTA, and more. Excerpts:

In the second season of Hostel Daze, how much has your character changed since the first one?

In the first season, we started as freshers — just entering Engineering College. In the second season, we are now seniors having reached the second year. You will get to see slight change in the dynamics and relationships that we have with each other. We have also become mature in this season, but there is no compromise on the fun.