'You can play the heroine’s role in my films,' host Salman Khan tells Sara Ali Khan as he wows everyone at IIFA Awards with his witty antics

The final night of the IIFA Awards was no less than a grand spectacle. The biggest stars attended the glitzy gala in Abu Dhabi. Not surprisingly, the venue was jam-packed on the last day. The three-day event started on June 2. Salman Khan hosted the final awards night.

No sooner than Salman Khan opened hosting, he brought the public in the mood with his very massy anchoring. “Mere sath enjoy karoge na…koshish hamari yeh rahegi ki aaj isko fun aur entertaining bana dunga,” he said.

Talking about the films he has shot for in Abu Dhabi, he shared, “Let me update you all that I have shot many films in Abu Dhabi. I am at my favourite destination.”

Salman turned nostalgic, remembering his heydays; he revealed,” When back then I didn’t have sufficient money to buy clothes, I visited Suniel Shetty’s clothing lining shop. I wanted to buy so many things, but my pocket did not permit me to do so. Suniel took me to his residence and handed over the purse to me.” Salman then hugged Ahan Shetty, who was sitting in the crowd.”

Chunky Panday and his daughter, Ananya Panday, both were sitting together, and Salman very truthfully asserted, “Chunky couldn’t become a superstar just because it was in luck and in the destiny of his daughter Ananya.”

When Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul took over hosting duties, they asked Gauahar Khan about Salman’s wedding, to which she replied, “Iska jawab kisi ke paas nahin hai!”

Salman is known for his witty punches. He told Sara Ali Khan, “I am like your parents.” Sara immediately called him “uncle”. To this, Salman replied in jest, “Now you can never play the role of a heroine in my films.” Sara then said, “Boss.” Salman laughed aloud and confirmed one big thing, “Now you can play the heroine’s role in my films.”

Maniesh didn’t leave any stone unturned to promote himself and his upcoming film, JugJugg Jeeyo. “Meri film JugJugg Jeeyo ko viral karo!” he said and, clicking a video requested the audience to like and share it.

The big winners

Best Picture: Shershaah

Best Actor (Male) – Vicky Kaushal for Sardar Udham

Best Actor (Female) – Kriti Sanon for Mimi

Best Director – Vishnu Varadhan for Shershaah

Best Playback Singer Female – Asees Kaur for ‘Raataan Lambiyan’, Shershaah

Best Playback Singer Male – Jubin Nautiyal for ‘Raataan Lambiyan’, Shershaah

Best Lyrics – Kausar Munir for ‘Lehra Do’, 83

Best Music – A R Rahman for Atrangi Re and Jasleen Royal, Javed-Mohsin, Vikram Montrose, B Praak, Jaani for Shershaah

Best Male Debut – Ahan Shetty (Tadap)

Best Female Debut – Sharvari (Bunty Aur Babli 2)